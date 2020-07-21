Youths back Buhari, Malami on Magu’s suspension

Nigerian youths under the aegis of the National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) have thrown their support behind the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

The group, which made its position known during a rally at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, also applauded the president on his resolve to rid the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) of corrupt practices.

NYCN President, Solomon Adodo, in an open letter to President Buhari particularly expressed satisfaction with the role played by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to rid the country of corrupt practices.

Adodo urged the minister not to relent in spite efforts by traducers of the President Buhari-led administration to undermine the anti-graft campaign.

“Today, amongst other things, the country has recovered a lot of monies looted from our common treasury, and properties acquired through corruption,” the group said.

“We have also been saved from the criminal nightmare of the P&ID by the focus of your government, especially through the efforts of your patriotic and loyal Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN.

“We know that hell has been let lose because of your insistence that the quantum corruption in the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) must be thoroughly investigated.

“This is the first time a Nigerian President is committed to saving the Niger-Delta people through Probity. All the culprits and opposition have aligned to deceive the country, malign your person and criticize the government. But the Nigerian Youths are with you.

“We shall win those detractors and punish them under our law for their crimes. In spite of the works of the opposition, we thank you for being open about the sabotage of the Anti-corruption fight from within the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“This is the first time the EFCC itself is being cleansed, all because of your single mindedness in fighting corruption,” it said.

Some of the placards brandished by the youths read: “NYCN says no to corruption, corruption is a crippler, let’s kill it”, “Nigerians have Malami to thank for exposing Ibrahim Magu, saving Nigeria from losing billions of dollars in the P&ID scam, massive asset recovery”, “Thank you for sanitising the NDDC, EFCC”, among others.