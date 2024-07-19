Youth leadership crucial to economic growth, says MFAAN president

Farida Yahya, President of Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria (MWFAAN), has emphasized the importance of youth leadership in driving Africa’s progress, adding that youth leadership can address Nigeria’s economic challenges through innovation, entrepreneurship, and fresh perspectives on old problems.

She noted that youth-led initiatives can bring attention to underexplored areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, and digital services, diversifying the economy.

“Our mission is to empower young African leaders to drive sustainable development and economic growth across the continent,” she said this on Thursday while speaking to our correspondent ahead of the institution’s one-day conference to mark its decade of cultivating African changemakers on October 25.

She added that the conference will serve as a platform for young African leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Agenda 2063, and the future of youth leadership in Africa.

“This platform is a culmination of the collective efforts of passionate young leaders and esteemed professionals, who recognize the vital role of youth leadership in driving Africa’s development. With the expert guidance of MWFAAN and our partners, we have meticulously curated this resource to provide young leaders with the necessary tools to bridge the gap between leadership, economic growth, and sustainable development,” Farida said.

Farida stated that involvement in policy advocacy also ensures that the economic policies reflect the aspirations and needs of the younger population, fostering a more inclusive and dynamic economy.

She called for an increase in government and private sector initiatives that provide financial support, and improved infrastructure in digital space, to help the youths develop the necessary skills and knowledge towards simplifying regulatory processes and ensuring a stable political and economic climate can further empower young leaders to drive economic growth.

Bidemi Ojo, vice president of MWFAAN, noted that it is an opportunity to strategize and collaborate on how it can continue to harness the potential of young leaders to drive economic growth and sustainable development across Africa.