You’re not expected to be involved in partisan politics, Akeredolu tells Ondo workers

As the 2023 general elections approach, the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has called on civil servants and the people at large to play by the rules while exercising their franchise at the polls.

Akeredolu, who made the call on Tuesday at the annual prayer meeting with public servants on the first working day of the year, held at the governor’s office, Akure, the state capital, however, reiterated that public servants are not expected to be involved in partisan politics.

According to him, absolute loyalty and commitment should be the watchword of the service.

“Again, political discourse should be civil with decorum and in a statutory manner. You will note that our administration has insulated the bureaucracy from partisan politics,” Akeredolu said.

The governor who also disclosed that his administration has fulfilled its promise not to owe workers’ salaries in the state, stressed that the government has already paid up till November 2022, explained that the December salary was delayed on the advice of the Labour leaders to allow workers meet new year financial obligations.

He assured that the December salary will be paid soon, while promising that the one month remaining from the inherited seven months salary arrears will also be paid before the end of his tenure.

“As you are aware, you received three alerts in December. We paid October and November, 2022. You also received leave bonus. We would have paid December but the Labour leaders advised that we delay it till January to allow you meet financial obligations. Students will resume soon. We will pay school fees.

“Also, we inherited seven months salary arrears, we paid six. Before I leave office, I will pay the remaining one,” he said.

He assured that his administration would continue to give priority consideration to the well-being of the public service amidst competing demands from other segments of the State.

According to him, in spite of the state’s lean resources, his administration will continue to do more and not shy away from its responsibility.

Earlier, Kayode Ogundele, the Head of Service, said 8,415 Public Servants across the State were promoted with financial benefits in 2022.

While thanking the governor for his continued support in all areas pertaining to issues affecting public servants in the state, Ogundele, therefore, described Governor Akeredolu as worker-friendly.

Oluwole Sunday-Adeleye, the chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Oluwole Sunday-Adeleye thanked the Governor for prioritising workers’ welfare.

Sunday-Adeleye noted that Governor Akeredolu had paid 76 months salaries within the 70 months and one week of his Administration.