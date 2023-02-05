Your seven days request to resolve currency notes problem too long, Afenifere tells Buhari

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has declared that the seven days request made by President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve the problems associated with cash crunch in the country was too long.

In a press release signed by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi on Saturday, Afenifere said that the seven days request tends to suggest that President Buhari does not appreciate the enormity and the intensity of the pains Nigerians are going through all in attempts to obtain cash from their accounts in banks across the country.

It argued that several lives have been lost already just as social and economic activities have been seriously paralysed.

Afenifere advised the President to act fast, because the lives and economies of Nigerians are seriously in danger as a result of the difficulties in getting cash and fuel.

“For the nation to have to wait for another seven days is to say that the people can continue to go on suffering. That lives can continue to be lost and that businesses can continue to be crippled,” part of the statement read.

Read also: Naira rebranding crisis spreading as Buhari asks for more time

President Buhari had said that he would take a decision one way or the other within the seven days that the new deadline for the currency exchange remains.

According to his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari said this after his meeting with members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum at the State House last Friday.

The Forum consists of governors from the states being controlled by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governors had met the President to inform him of the excruciating pains Nigerians were going through in their attempts to withdraw money from the banks and exchange the outgoing Naira notes with new ones.