“Your Money Is Intact With Us”, Oyo Pilgrims Board Assures Intending Pilgrims

Following the decision of Saudi Arabia authorities to allow only the local Pilgrims of different nationality to perform the Hajj 2020 and cancel the attendance of the international Pilgrims, Oyo State Pilgrim Welfare Board (Muslim wing) on Tuesday said all intending pilgrims that have deposited their monies with the board should be rest assured that their monies are intact and safe till 2021 Hajj.

The board however further hinted that those that wish to get their money back are permitted to request for the refund of their monies by writing the board.

The Chairman of the Board, Sayed Malik,a Professor disclosed this while briefing Journalists about the development at his office at Hajj Camp, Olodo, Ibadan.

Malik stated that the decision was to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic that is currently ravaging the whole world, considering the large number of people that would wish to perform the 2020 Hajj.

He added that the decision was to prevent contract of COVID 19 and curtail the spread of it among the international Pilgrims who would have converged on the holy land for hajj exercise.

“Looking at the global pandemic caused by the Covid-19 and the decision of the Saudi government to stop international pilgrims partake in the 2020 hajj exercise, we want to assure the pilgrims from Oyo State that have deposited monies for the exercise that their money is intact with us.

“If anybody wants to collect his or her money, all they need is to write the board, but if they want to keep it with the board till 2021 hajj, we will still keep the money for them.”

The Chairman appreciated the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) under the leadership of Kunle Hassan on behalf of the board members for the unrelent efforts put in place for the 2020 Hajj operation.

He urged all the 2021 intending Pilgrims to join hands with the Oyo State Government in it’s efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic by always observing all the protocols made available to the general public, so as to avert the spread of the deadly virus.