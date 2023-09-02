Yoruba, others to be included in driving permit test in America

The United States Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Administration will include Yoruba and eight other languages in the Maryland Driver’s manual and the knowledge test for learner’s permits in September, WBOC has reported.

The current languages include English (Plain Language), Spanish, French, Nepali, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese.

The new languages to be added are Yoruba (West Africa), Tagalog, Amharic (Afro-Asiatic language), Arabic, Russian, Urdu, Hindi, Farsi, Portuguese, and American Sign Language.

According to the MVA, they determine language availability using data from the US Census.

Hearing-impaired individuals will be able to take their permit exam using an automated testing system with every question answered on their behalf. The web-based programme offers persons who are deaf the option to receive the information in the language of their choice, providing them with a reliable alternative to having to read the questions.