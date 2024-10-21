Yola Electric partners stakeholders against right-of-way violation in Adamawa

The Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) Joint Task Force, comprising officials from Adamawa State Ministry of Environment, Urban and Regional Planning, and the National Orientation Agency (NOA), has initiated a robust advocacy against rising cases of electrical right-of-way (RoW) violations in the State.

The initiative is also aimed at ensuring public safety and prevention of electrical accident among its consumers.

The campaign, which is one of the series of safety initiatives of the Company, was launched in Yola North Local Government Area, and it said to have aimed at raising awareness about the hazards posed by illegal structures and commercial activities carried out under high-tension (HT) lines.

BusinessDay gathered two tragic accidents were recorded in Jimeta as the Yola Electricity Distribution Company emphasised the need for immediate attention.

Julius Idowu, Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) personnel at YEDC, said, “Right-of-way violations occur when structures are built under high-tension lines or DURING commercial and business activities carried out beneath electrical structures.

“These violations not only endanger lives but also compromise the reliability of electricity supply.”

Albert Lungu, a Representative from the Ministry of Environment, highlighted the long-term health hazards associated with electromagnetic radiation emitted from HT lines.

Lungu, while explaining that the radiation causes heart failure, cancer, and other serious health issues, he submitted that “the effects are not immediate but a gradual process.”

Jibrin Ibrahim, Chairman of Yola North Local Government, while commending the inter-agency collaboration, stressed the importance of collective efforts, saying, When we work together, we achieve results.”

