Yola DisCo deploys 1,880 meters from N21bn pool fund for Band ‘A’ customers

Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) has commenced the deployment of 1,880 meters, utilising funds from the recently secured N21 billion allocation aimed at improving service delivery for its Band ‘A’ customers.

YEDC revealed the plan to deploy 1,500 single-phase meters and 380 three-phase meters for Band ‘A’ customers utilising its allocation of N243 million from the N21 billion Meter Acquisition Funds (MAF) programme.

In a statement released by YEDC, the installation will be carried out by approved meter vendors over two weeks, from November 18 to 30, 2024, at no cost to the DisCo’s customers.

As of July 2024, Yola DisCo has 819,940 registered customers, with 63,477 metered and 118,490 unmetered customers. This is according to Blessing Tunoh, YEDC Communications Officer.

The N21 billion Meter Acquisition Fund was approved under NERC Order No. NERC/2024/072, implementing “Tranche A” of the Presidential Metering Initiative effective June 13, 2024.

The MAF scheme was designed by the Commission to tackle DisCo creditworthiness issues hindering end-user meter deployment in NESI by establishing a reliable revenue stream to secure long-term financing for utilities.

According to the YEDC Communications Officer targeting unmetered Band A customers within YEDC’s franchise area is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to provide accurate billing and improve customer satisfaction.

She further stated that the deployment of the prepaid meter is coming on the sideline of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (NERC) approval of the Meter Asset Framework (MAF) process, YEDC will deploy a total of 1,880 meters.

She said, “This allocation comprises 1,500 single-phase meters and 380 three-phase meters. The installation will be carried out by approved meter vendors over two weeks, from November 18 to November 30, 2024.

“The MAF project is a special intervention under the Presidential Metering Initiative, launched on June 13, 2024, to accelerate metering for electricity consumers nationwide.

She further explained that the meters procured under the MEF framework will be installed at no cost to YEDC customers.

YEDC has therefore urged all Band A customers under its franchise to cooperate with the installers visiting their homes and business premises during the metering exercise.

The company further assured that it is dedicated to enhancing the quality of electricity distribution and ensuring all customers receive reliable and transparent services.

