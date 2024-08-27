Yobe Varsity to partner with National Commission for Almajiri to reduce illiteracy, unemployment in NE

The management of Yobe State University through its Centre for Research in Qur’anic Studies collaborates with the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education to address issues around illiteracy, skill acquisition, and entrepreneurship in the northeast region.

Prof. Mala M. Daura, the Vice-Chancellor, made the assertion when the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr Muhammad Sani Idris, paid a courtesy call to him in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

Prof Daura who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Central Administration), Dr Bukar Jamri said it aims to prevent youth poverty, delinquency, and destitution in the region and Yobe State in particular.

He noted that the Commission found it worthy of a collaboration that would lead to the accomplishment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Education for Renewed Hope agenda, adding that the collaboration with the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children will help in the integration of Quranic and Tsangaya Education.

He stressed that the University has other specialized centres that can strategically partner with the Commission in areas including the Centre for Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, the Centre for Research and Capacity Development on Humanitarian Studies, and the Centre for Continuing Education.

Daura further announced the appointment of the Executive Secretary as a Member of the Advisory Council of the Centre for Research in Qur’anic Studies as well as honoured him with the award of Servant of Qur’anic Education in Northeast Nigeria (Khadimu-Al-Ulumu Al-Qur’aniyyah fih shimal sharq Nijeriya).

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children, Dr. Muhammad Sani Idris, revealed that the Commission is passionate about revitalizing Tsangaya Education in the North, so they chose the Centre for Research in Qur’anic Studies of Yobe State University for collaboration.

Muhammad also disclosed that the Commission has chosen Yobe State University as one of the centres in Nigeria that will draw a roadmap for the 36 states in the federation in conjunction with the Office of the National Security Adviser.

On the entourage of the Executive Secretary was the Chairman House Committee on Alternative Education, Arc. Ibrahim Mustapha, the former Minister of State for Education, Dr Aisha Jibril Dukku among others.