Yobe revitalises education to boost students’ performances at WAEC, NECO

The Yobe State Government has revived the education sector with the completion of several projects to boost education service delivery and students’ performances in the national and West African examinations.

An official statement, indicated that the completed projects were to overcome the challenges of students’ performances in the National Examination Council (NECO) and Senior Secondary School Examinations (SSCE) conducted by West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Unveiling the projects, on Monday, in Damaturu, Baba Malam Wali, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) said, “Our targeted multifaced approach was to revive and reform the education sector with various initiatives since 2019, including the completion of projects in colleges and schools in the three senatorial districts.”

During the inspection tour of educational projects along with members of the Yobe State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the SGG noted that the completion of model schools; was to accommodate the out-of-school children, including the ones that reached four-five years-old.

Additionally, Wali said that effective collaboration with the traditional rulers has boosted primary school enrolment in each of the 17 Local Councils.

“We’ve also taken responsibility for paying the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) fees of students in the schools,” he said, as well as the establishment of secondary schools for girls to bridge the gap between male and female education.

According to him, the additional schools for girls are sited in Nguru, Gashua, Potiskum, and Damaturu, among other Local Government Areas, to pursue their academic aspirations without hindrance.

On the lighting of schools amid power outages, he said, “The State Government has plans for solar-powered electricity in all the secondary schools next year.”

During the inspection tour of some secondary schools, the principals of the schools commended Governor Mai Mala Buni for reviving the educational sector with teaching and learning infrastructure and other facilities.

Affirming the completion of projects, Hajiya Ladi Gali, Principal, Government Girls Unity College (GGUC), commented on the Governor Buni-led administration for renovating blocks of classrooms and students’ hostels, as well as equipping the schools with digital teaching and learning materials.

Besides equipping the college, Ladi said, “None of our students scored less than 200 points in the recent Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) results,” stating that 24 students scored over 300 points.

The principal added that the girl students were the best in the North-East region with 336 points. Ladi attributed their performances in JAMB to the state government’s support for colleges and schools in the State.

