YCYW recognises Oganla, others as Most Reputable Youths of 2020

Olademeji Ognla, top businessman and philanthropist has been selected together with 99 others as the Most Reputable Youths (Ọmọluabi pàtàkì ipinle Ogun) in Ogun state for the year 2020.

Oladimeji, who is the founder and principal consultant with Panacea Group and also the founder of Dimeji Oganla Initiative for new Growth (DOING) expressed his gratitude to the Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW), Ogun State Council for the recognition.

“It is indeed a great honour to be among the 100 individuals who have been selected as the Most Reputable Youths in Ogun State (2020),” he said.

The philanthropist disclosed that there is growth in terms of providing enabling platforms that will see the emancipation of the people.

“The development strides have just been initiated, we birthed all these initiatives not because we want to be recognized or awarded, this has been our way of life and passion,” he said.

“Everything cannot be left in the hands of the government. We must come together as a people to offer our best in a personal capacity to ensure and expedite an exponential rise in the development, growth, and overall emancipation of our people, our best is yet to come,” he added.

He explained that he is proud to be a Yoruba man and has never for once wished otherwise.

“It is a thing of joy and pride for me when people recognize me as a Yoruba man even without having to tell them myself. I am a strong believer in never forgetting one’s source. My source is Ogun, therefore I have a sense of duty towards making sure that the offsprings of the state are empowered,” he said.

Oladimeji asserted that the Yoruba culture is a unique one that must not be allowed to go into extinction.

“If the upcoming generation sees how much we value our culture and the love that is shared among us all, it will be difficult for them to let it go into extinction. Therefore, I am urging all offsprings of the Yoruba tribe to join hands together in promoting our culture because it is in unity that we achieve more,” he stated.

YCYW is the umbrella body of all Yoruba Youths organizations worldwide, founded by Aare (Barr.) Oladutun Hassan Esq.