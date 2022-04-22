Yankari Games Reserve debunks elephant attack claims

Yankari Games Reserve in Bauchi State has dismissed as misleading, reports that a herd of wandering elephants destroyed farmlands at Shafa community in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

“The reports are frivolous and unfounded,’’ Acting General Manager at the Reserve, Alhaji Mohammed Ladan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Bauchi on Friday.

NAN reports that a foreign media outlet had reported that a herd of rampaging elephants strayed from the games reserve, attacked villagers and ravaged cassava plantations.

Ladan said the management committee of the Reserve immediately deployed rangers to the communities, located on its fringes to investigate the alleged destruction of farmlands by elephants.

“We deployed rangers to the communities and they confirmed that there was no elephants’ attack on farmlands as claimed.

“The last attack by elephants in the area was recorded about five years ago,’’ Ladan told NAN.

He said the management of the Reserve was working with community leaders and farmers’ groups to further investigate the allegations so as to ensure effective protection of the communities and of the animals.

The manager urged the people to shun the rumour, cooperate with the authorities and report suspicious poaching or logging in the area to the appropriate authorities.

NAN reports that the Yankari National Park is a large wildlife park located in Bauchi State.

It covers about 2,244 square kilometres and is home to several natural warm water springs and a wide variety of flora and fauna.

Yankari Games Reserve was created as a game reserve in 1956 and later designated as a national park in 1991.

It is the most popular destination for tourists in Nigeria and plays a crucial role in the promotion of tourism and ecotourism in the country.