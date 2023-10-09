Yakubu Gowon former Nigerian head of state is alive and well – aide

Adeyeye E. Ajayi, a personal aide to former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon, has debunked rumors of Gowon’s death.

In a statement issued late Monday night, Ajayi said, “General Gowon is still around and well. He is not in a hurry to go anywhere.”

The rumors of Gowon’s death began circulating on social media on Monday evening. However, Ajayi’s statement comes as a relief to many Nigerians, who admire and respect Gowon for his contributions to the country.

Gowon served as head of state of Nigeria from 1966 to 1975.

The confusion came after the demise of Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumor, the immediate past chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNUs) and former Vice-Chancellor of Niger Delta University, broke.

Edoumiekumor who was a professor died in Lagos early on Saturday. He was aged 53.

Edoumiekumor, a professor of economics and social sciencist, passed away from complications related to lung cancer.