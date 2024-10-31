Yahaya Bello: Stop giving wrong impression about Tinubu – Onokpasa tells Onanuga

Jesutega Onokpasa, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a close supporter of President Bola Tinubu, has criticised presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga for allegedly creating a misleading impression of the president’s involvement in former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello’s ongoing legal battles with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Onokpasa, who is a lawyer and chairman of the Tinubu Media Support Group (TMSG), raised concerns over comments made by Onanuga that seemingly link Tinubu to Bello’s issues with the EFCC.

“Contrary to the rather perplexing insinuations of Onanuga, former Governor Yahaya Bello is most certainly not hiding under “the agbada” of anybody but is firmly under the protection of the law, being a litigant in a pending case in court,” Onokpasa clarified in a statement issued Thursday.

Onokpasa’s comments were in response to a recent interview in which Onanuga suggested that Bello was “hiding under the agbada” of his successor, Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo.

Onokpasa argued that Onanuga’s claims were misleading, pointing out that Bello is actively pursuing his fundamental rights in court.

“Onanuga’s remarks miss the legal reality,” Onokpasa stated. “Bello is not hiding; he is in court, challenging the charges openly.”

Onokpasa also criticised the EFCC’s inconsistent actions regarding Bello’s case, suggesting that the Commission’s approach was politically motivated.

According to Onokpasa, Bello had previously appeared voluntarily at the EFCC’s headquarters, only to be told to go home, yet the agency later attempted to arrest him under dubious circumstances.

Onokpasa accused the EFCC of becoming a political tool disguised as an anti-corruption body.

Onokpasa expressed frustration with Onanuga’s continued remarks about Bello’s case, stating they give the impression that President Tinubu is somehow behind Bello’s ordeal.

According to Onokpasa, Bello has every right to question the EFCC’s motives and await the Supreme Court’s decision before taking any further steps.

He concluded, “We are a country of laws – Governor Yahaya Bello is in court and therefore before the law, unlike the likes of Bayo Onanuga, Laolu Akande and their cohorts who obviously aim to oust the jurisdiction of the courts and resort to self-help in the court of public opinion”

