Yahaya Bello: EFCC seeks adjournment to November 14

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) requested an adjournment on Thursday in its case against former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and two others.

Rotimi Oyedepo, EFCC counsel, asked the court to postpone the arraignment to November 14, citing the public summons issued against Bello.

However, JB Daudu, representing the second defendant, objected, saying, “You cannot be using somebody as a human shield when they are not in hostage.”

He argued the defendants were ready for arraignment and insisted on moving forward.

Daudu further stated, “I don’t understand this kind of practice. It is an affront to fair hearing because the privilege of fair hearing allows us to raise any issue. Keeping them for 10 years will have no impact.”

A.M. Aliyu, representing the third defendant, aligned with Daudu and suggested that the court take the bail application, but Oyedepo opposed this, explaining that the charge was joint and included conspiracy counts.

Daudu challenged Oyedepo’s stance, insisting that delaying the arraignment contradicted the principles of fair hearing.

“They have enjoyed administrative bail before with the EFCC, so it won’t hurt their pride if they give them,” Daudu said.

The judge ultimately rejected the oral application for bail, instructing the defendants to formally file written applications, and adjourned the case to November 14 and 20 for further proceedings, including possible arraignment.

