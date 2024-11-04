Xejet commencement of scheduled operations shows vote of confidence in aviation sector – Keyamo 

Festus Keyamo has said the commencement of Xejet's scheduled commercial operations shows a vote of confidence in the aviation sector.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has said the commencement of Xejet’s scheduled commercial operations shows a vote of confidence in the aviation sector.

This is as the minister assured that there would be improved capacity in domestic air travel, as more airlines join scheduled flight service and expand their fleet.

The minister made this known recently in Lagos when Xejet, which had before now operated charter service, started scheduled commercial operations, which it flagged off on Saturday.

The minister said Xejet’s entry into the nation’s airspace would bring a new level of service, comfort, and safety for Nigerians.

Keyamo commended the airline for its dedication to providing quality service and for the trust it has placed in the Nigerian aviation market, noting that it indicates a vote of confidence “in our economy and in the vision we share to establish Nigeria as a regional aviation hub.”

“It also underscores the remarkable resilience of our local airline industry and the dedication to meeting the needs of passengers across the nation. Today’s flight demonstrates our continued commitment to supporting new investments and partnerships that drive the growth and sustainability of civil aviation in Nigeria,” he said.

“The Ministry of Aviation is committed to creating an enabling environment that will support innovative and reliable airlines like XeJet, ensuring safe and efficient operations. I am confident that XeJet will be a valuable player in this journey, contributing to the quality, accessibility, and growth of air travel across our country.

“Let us continue to work together toward a brighter, more connected future for Nigerian aviation. Thank you, and congratulations once again to XeJet on this remarkable achievement,” Keyamo said.

Fielding questions from journalists at the inaugural flight, the Chief Executive Officer, XeJet, Mr Emmanuel Iza, said that it has always been in the company’s plans to operate scheduled flights, targeting the first four major cities of Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt, but added that beyond these four cities, the airline would gravitate to where the market is and would add more cities as it continues operations.

He said the airline had taken delivery of an Embraer E190 which was undergoing inspections, and hoped to commence operations with it on November 7, 2024

Iza said that safety, comfort and customer satisfaction are the priority of the airline, noting that as a prime airline, the size of the seat, the leg room and overall comfort matter so much to him.

“It is about the safety, the comfort, luxury and the kind of service that we provide. So be it, whether it is the big 22-inch seats on the CRJs (Bombardier) that will provide prime premium or the Embraer 145 with about 16 -18 inches wide on the seats, for us, our service stands out,” he said.

Share