WTO: Obaseki pledges support for Okonjo-Iweala

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has reaffirmed his support for Nigeria’s former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to clinch the position of the director-general of World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Obaseki noted that Okonjo-Iweala’s competence and experience as a renowned economist and international development expert make her eminently suited for the WTO top job.

In a statement, the governor described the former minister as a global icon with proven leadership skills that the WTO requires to chart a new course for global trade, amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Obaseki urged the United States to align with Nigeria and other nations of the world to support the candidacy of the renowned economist, as she has shown over time to possess the requisite temperament, skill-set and experience needed to lead the global trade body.

According to him, “as a two-time minister in Nigeria, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, with proven leadership skills, left indelible marks as an astute manager of the nation’s economy and resources.

“She has in time past spearheaded several World Bank initiatives as a former managing director (operations) and possesses the bundle of skills and experience required for the new role.

“In the light of the coronavirus pandemic, she would bring her experience as the board chair of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, in negotiating the right deals to deliver vaccines, build stronger alliances to promote multilateral trade and instil the needed discipline to advance the development of developing economies so as to address the trade imbalance.”

The governor added: “Having garnered the overwhelming support of the WTO’S 164 members, Okonjo-Iweala has moved a step closer to becoming the first woman and the first African to be DG of the global trade watchdog in its 25-year history.”