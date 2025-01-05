World’s oldest person Tomiko Itooka dies aged 116 in Japan

Tomiko Itooka, a Japanese woman recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest person, has died aged 116, officials have confirmed.

Ms Itooka passed away on December 29 at a care home in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, central Japan, staff said.

The supercentenarian, known for her love of bananas and a yogurt-flavoured Japanese drink called Calpis, was born on May 23, 1908.

She was officially named the world’s oldest person last year following the death of 117-year-old Maria Branyas, according to the Gerontology Research Group.

When she was told she was at the top of the World Supercentenarian Rankings List, she simply replied: “Thank you.”

When Ms Itooka celebrated her birthday last year, she received flowers, a cake and a card from the mayor.

Born in Osaka, Itooka was a volleyball player in high school, and long had a reputation for a sprightly spirit, officials said. She climbed the 10,062ft Mount Ontake twice.

She was married at 20 and had two daughters and two sons, according to Guinness.

Ms Itooka managed the office of her husband’s textile factory during the Second World War. She lived alone in Nara after her husband died in 1979.

She is survived by one son and one daughter, and five grandchildren. A funeral service was held with family and friends.

According to the Gerontology Research Group, the world’s oldest person is now 116-year-old Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas, who was born 16 days after Ms Itooka.

