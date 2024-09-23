World’s celebrity richest kids and their net worth

The world’s richest kids are making headlines for their staggering fortunes, all kudos to their famous parents. Business Day takes a close look at these kids and topping the list is Princess Charlotte of Wales, whose estimated net worth of £3.9 billion makes her the wealthiest child globally at just eight years old.

She possesses a strong influence on fashion, which is driven by the “Kate Middleton effect,” which has added to her growing empire. Prince George, her brother isn’t far behind and has a net worth of £2.8 billion, thereby solidifying the royal siblings as major financial powerhouses.

Close to the royalty kids in terms of worth, is the music power couple, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son, Rza Athelston Mayers. He boasts an impressive £943.5 million fortune at just one year old and with his parents’ successful ventures in music, fashion, and beauty, Rza’s future is set.

These young heirs and heiresses are living extraordinary lives, destined to shape the future of both the entertainment and business worlds.

Here are the world’s richest kids from celebrities in the world.

Princess Charlotte of Wales – 8 years old

Estimated Net Worth in 2024: £3.9 billion

The “Kate Middleton Effect” has contributed to Princess Charlotte’s net worth, where the royal family’s fashion choices significantly impact fashion trends. Eight-year-old Charlotte is the wealthiest royal grandchild and the richest child in the world, with an estimated net worth of £3.9 billion ($5 billion).

Most fashion pieces that the Duchess of Cambridge is seen in subsequently fly off the shelves, and ‘the Kate effect’ was even coined to describe the impact she had on fashion brands after being photographed in their items.

Sales for the British fashion industry are enormous, boosting British brands upwards of £1 billion annually. Research from Brand Finance cited Kate as “the most powerful royal fashion influencer” and reported that pieces Kate wears increase desirability by 38 per cent for American shoppers.

As part of the affluent and influential royal lineage, Princess Charlotte is extremely privileged and has access to substantial wealth, including inheritances, investments and even business ventures. As Charlotte gets older, there’s no doubt that the world will be watching what a teenage royal and twenty-something royal is wearing, and the “Princess Charlotte effect’ will only intensify.

Prince George of Wales – 10 years old

Estimated Net Worth in 2024: £2.8 billion

Charlotte’s older brother, ten-year-old Prince George of Wales, placed second in the race for the richest kids, with a net worth of £2.8 billion ($3.6 billion). As the second line to the throne behind his father, Prince William of Wales, George has a big role to fill in his future. Although he may look like an ordinary ten-year-old who enjoys sports and whose favourite meal is a spaghetti carbonara, there’s no denying that Prince George was born into wealth.

On George’s fifth birthday, his grandfather, King Charles III, reportedly gifted him an £18,000 present and his royal title when Prince William was announced the king. As George still has a few more years left at boarding school, he already appears to be generating money for the royal family. Prince George is hugely wealthy as he inherited 133,000 acres of land across 23 counties in the UK when he was born.

Rza Athelston Mayers – 1-year-old

Estimated Net Worth in 2024: £943.5 million

After five months of keeping it secret, Rihanna’s pregnancy shocked fans when she revealed her bare baby bump in a photoshoot. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son’s name was only confirmed a year after his birth when it was revealed as Rza Athelston Mayers. Last year, Rihanna spoke about her protectiveness of her son’s privacy after photos of Rza were leaked to the press.

The A-list infant is only one but has already amassed an impressive net worth of £943.5 million ($1.2 billion). Rza’s whopping fortune was primarily influenced by his mother, whose net worth now stands at £1.4 billion thanks to her popular Fenty beauty line and her Savage X Fenty lingerie empire, according to Forbes. The total also factors in the money from Rza’s father, A$AP Rocky, who has made millions from his lucrative rap and fashion career. A$AP Rocky’s net worth is $20 million, making their collective income approximately £1.5 billion, and their offspring can likely have anything they’ll ever want.

Rihanna and Rocky also welcomed their second child, son Riot Rose Mayers, in August 2023. Riot Rose is only five months old and doesn’t have a net worth yet, but despite his tender age, he is already renowned for being Rihanna’s son.

The Richest A-List Celebrity Kids

Aubrey Frances Anderson-Emmons – 16 years old

Estimated net worth in 2024: £4.7 million

Aubrey Frances Anderson-Emmons is among the richest child actors, with an estimated net worth of £4.6 million ($6 million). Aubrey is best recognised for her appearance on Modern Family, where she plays the role of a Vietnamese-born child later adopted by an American couple.

She is also known to be the youngest actress to grace the red carpet of the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2012 and 2013. In 2019, it was reported that she earned over £54,000 ($70,000) for every episode of the show she played as Lily Tucker-Pritchett.

The now sixteen-year-old joined Modern Family at the age of four and was the youngest person ever to win a Screen Actors Guild award as part of the cast. Her popularity rose with every season, and she has made several appearances on talk shows. Aubrey is known to have melted the hearts of audiences with her kindness.

Iain Armitage – 15 years old

Estimated net worth in 2024: £4.7 million

Iain Armitage ties for first place as the richest child in our child actors series, with an estimated net worth of £4.6 million ($6 million). Iain is easily recognisable for playing Sheldon Cooper in his younger days in the hit spin-off show of The Big Bang Theory.

The now fifteen-year-old started his career early, appearing on his own theatre-critic YouTube channel at just four years old, where he reviewed and critiqued theatre productions. His channel amassed over 16,000 subscribers, earning him his agent.

The talented young actor has accumulated significant money at a surprisingly young age. It was reported that Iain Armitage signed on for his first season of Young Sheldon at around £23,500 ($30,000), and by the third, the figure rose to £25,493 ($32,500).

Jacob Tremblay – 17 years old

Estimated net worth in 2024: £1.6 million

Jacob Tremblay, a Canadian child actor, has already achieved what most actors can only dream of, boasting a net worth of £1.5 million ($2 million).

The now seventeen-year-old has accumulated success in his breakout performance and starring role as Jack Newsome in Room (2015), for which he won the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer. He went on to work in the drama Wonder (2017), and in 2019, he starred in the adult comedy Good Boys.

Jacob became an actor at just ten years old and has appeared in numerous film roles. He has become a brand ambassador for three different companies and earned over £23,532 ($30,000), further cementing his status as a prolific star in the entertainment industry, outdoortoys.com states.