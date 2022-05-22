World Economic Forum 2022 set to hold in Switzerland

The much-anticipated World Economic Forum, which has been known in recent years to draw the world’s elite in global economic recovery plans, is set to take place this year in Davos, Switzerland.

The World Economic Forum is an independent international organisation dedicated to improving the state of the world by bringing together business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry issues.

Following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the forum will focus on collaboration and restoring trust. It will be the first such in-person leadership event since the outbreak of COVID-19.

This reflects both the ongoing disruption caused by COVID-19 and supply bottlenecks.

Relevant topics such as global growth slowing from 5.5 percent to 4.1 percent will be part of the critical points of discussion.

Richard Quest, a British journalist, news anchor, and CNN International’s business editor, will be reporting live from Davos, Switzerland. Quest began his career as a trainee journalist at the BBC in 1985, later joining its financial section in 1987 and moving to New York City to become the BBC’s North American business correspondent in 1989.

Quest later worked from the United States for the BBC as part of its fledgling BBC News 24 channel. He was the business correspondent who reported on and discussed the world stock market in a regular segment called World Business Report, which aired between 2:00 and 3:00 a.m. (GMT) and was co-hosted by Paddy O’Connell. He also appeared on the BBC’s early morning Business Breakfast show on occasion.

In 2001, Quest joined CNN to launch Business International. Since then, Quest has covered a wide range of events for CNN, including an analysis of the U.S. elections as American Quest, the introduction of euro banknotes and coins on January 1, 2002, and the final official commercial flight of Concorde. He has also overseen CNN’s coverage of several Royal Family-related events.