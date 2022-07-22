World Chocolate Day: Peak delights consumers with ‘Enjoy Your Way’ campaign

As part of activities to mark the 2022 World Chocolate Day, Peak Chocolate delighted its consumers with the ‘Enjoy Your Way campaign’, which featured rewarding and exciting activities.

The different activities attracted amazing rewards and delightful experiences – in the ‘Mix a Chocolatey treat’ and ‘Make a Chocolatey meal’ phases of the campaign.

Consumers were asked to creatively use Peak Chocolate to make any drink or meal of their choice, upload a picture of themselves enjoying it using the hashtags #EnjoyPeakChocolateYourWay and #WorldChocolateDay, and they were rewarded with amazing prizes.

Speaking on the campaign, Omotayo Olaobaju, brand manager, Peak Chocolate, noted that World Chocolate Day is observed and celebrated every year on July 7 across the world; a global celebration as people indulge in their favourite chocolate and exchange chocolate gifts with their loved ones.

“To celebrate World Chocolate Day, we put together these interesting and rewarding activities for our employees, consumers, and shoppers to participate in while also enjoying the incredibly tasty and nourishing Peak Chocolate,” Olaobaju said in a statement.

“Peak Chocolate is a nourishing beverage drink that can be enjoyed by every member of the family either hot or cold or as an ingredient in a recipe.”

The campaign ran from Thursday, July 7 to Sunday, July 10, 2022, when Peak Chocolate delighted its loyal consumers with a Peak Chocolate fountain experience, family games, and gifts for every Peak chocolate purchase made at JustRite outlets across Lagos.

A very exciting and engaging Instagram live session was also hosted by the recipe master, Tspices Kitchen on Saturday, July 9 where she showed consumers how to make delicious breakfast meals and drinks with Peak chocolate as participants also received gifts, courtesy of Peak Chocolate.

In addition to its nutrition benefits, Peak Chocolate is incredibly tasty and a most appropriate treat to share with family and loved ones.