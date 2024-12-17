World Bank to establish court in Nasarawa to ease investment disputes

The World Bank has finshed arrangements to establish a multi-door court, a one-stop shop tribunal meant to handle investment- related issues, thereby easing disputes that may affect businesses and investments in Nasarawa State.

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule made the disclosure at the inauguration of a tin mining and processing plant constructed by the Matrix Energy Group in Wamba Local Government Area of the State.

The site of the factory located in Jida, Wamba Local Government Area is expected to produce 100 tons of tin per day and create job opportunities for scores of jobless youths.

According to the governor, the World Bank is supporting Nasarawa State to establish a multi-door court, a one-stop shop tribunal in order to address investment-related issues looking at the legalities of businesses, registration, issues concerning taxes and location of investments.

“The World Bank has already released the resources to us and we are in the process of awarding the contract so that we can complete that building as quickly as possible,” Sule stated.

He identified the old Lafia Hotel premises as the site for the multi-door court, as well as the head office of the Nasarawa State Investment Development Agency (NASIDA).

The governor, however emphasised that his administration would continue to support investors to develop the solid minerals sector of the State’s economy.

Governor Sule said that previously tin mining was only associated with Plateau State but his administration had broken the jinx by ensuring the establishment of not only a tin mining site, but also a 100 tons per day processing plant.

The governor then attributed the successes recorded in attracting foreign direct investments to the State to the passage of the Executive Order, mandating investors coming into the State to set up processing plants.

“When we came up with the Executive Order One, a lot of people misunderstood us. We are encouraging investors. We are not sending investors away. The idea is to encourage investors to come and do their mining because, it is on the Exclusive List.

“It belongs to the Federal Government. We can’t stop any license that is coming to mine in our state. But what we are saying is that as you are coming, please also carry out the processing activity here. That way, the reclamation of the land would be easier,” he stated.

While advising Matrix Energy Group to provide adequate corporate social responsibility for the host community, Governor Sule said, “I want to call on the company to ensure that you provide CSR to the people of the community so that they will feel some sense of belonging.

“When it comes to employment, you look at them. Think of them when it comes to construction of schools, clinic, security, power and any other thing you can do to support them. They will be your chief security officers.”

Abdulkabir Adisa Aliu, the Chief Executive Officer of Matrix Energy Group, said, the facility being inaugurated represents a significant investment in the Nigerian mining sector and showcases the Group’s dedication to fostering growth and development of the Country’s non export economy, adding that, a lot had been spent on the Wamba facility and that the firm is committed to spending more on the investment.

