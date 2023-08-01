World Bank President Visits Nigeria, to focus on job creation for youths, women

World Bank President Ajay Banga will begin a three-day visit to Nigeria on Thursday August 3 as part of a global tour that is at the center of a mission to write a new playbook for the 78-year-old institution.

Banga will focus his time in Nigeria on identifying opportunities to create jobs for young people and women, addressing energy needs and renewable energy, and further exploring the potential for digitization.

As part of these efforts, he will visit a World Bank financed mini-grid power plant that is providing solar energy to an entire community, and a woman-owned business that has generated more than 1,500 service-sector jobs for young Nigerians.

While in Nigeria, Banga will meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima. In addition, the World Bank will convene discussions with representatives from the private sector and civil society.

Banga is arriving after a two-day visit to Ethiopia and will be joined by his wife Ritu Banga. The African visit follows earlier tour stops in Peru, Jamaica, and India.