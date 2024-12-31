World Bank-funded climate agency executes N200m projects in Benue

A World Bank-financed agency created to tackle land degradation and climate change in 19 Nortern States and Abuja known as the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) has undertaken several projects running into N200 million in two State Ministries in Benue State.

Victor Ama, Benue State Project Coordinator of Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL), said that over #200,000,000 had been spent on renovation of structures at the Benue State Ministry of Water resources, Environment and Climate Change and Ministry of Agriculture.

The state project Coordinator of ACReSAL stated this on Monday while briefing news men shortly after handing over the executed projects to the Commissioners of Water Resources and that of Agricultural and Food Security at the Ministries Headquarters in Makurdi, the State Capital.

The State Project Coordinator explained that ACReSAL is a World Bank-Funded Project that seeks to improve the adoption of sustainable landscape management practices, targeting watersheds in Northern Nigeria and also the uplift of livelihood of people living in these watersheds.

Ama, who is known to be enthusiastic, self-motivated, reliable, and a hard-working leader with many years of experience, appreciated the executive Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia for the support to ACReSAL team to enable them execute projects capable of benefiting the people of the State.

He cautioned the heads of ministries and staff in handling the properties with care in order to avoid damages, stressing that ACReSAL did not only execute projects but also supply and as well instal furniture as well as ICT procurement.

He assured that he would do more for the State and promised to use his professional and private experience to plan and execute projects in the State.

