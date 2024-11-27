World Bank commits $540m to combat gender-based violence in Nigeria

The World Bank has allocated $540 million from its $17 billion portfolio to support Nigeria’s efforts in combating Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and advance gender equality.

Ndiame Diop, World Bank country director, revealed this during the launch of activities marking the 2024 16 Days of Activism campaign aimed at eliminating Gender-Based Violence in Abuja.

Diop revealed that the World Bank currently has a portfolio of nearly $17 billion dedicated to preventing and addressing GBV.

He stated, “We are making significant investments in women’s economic empowerment, including a $540 million initiative aimed at supporting Nigeria’s efforts to achieve gender equality and strengthen the prevention and response to gender-based violence.”

He expressed concern that the economic impact of gender-based violence has reduced Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by at least 15 percent.

“Gender-based violence disrupts lives, preventing individuals from going to work, leading to lost man-hours, and often hindering access to education.”

He condemned the persistent issue of GBV in Nigeria, despite ongoing efforts to promote gender equality, stating, “It’s shameful that we still need 16 days of activism to tackle gender-based violence.”

The World Bank country director highlighted the broader implications of GBV, noting, “When individuals experience gender-based violence, they are often unable to work, resulting in lost productivity. In some cases, it also prevents people from attending school.”

Beatrice Eyong, UN Women Nigeria country representative, emphasised that gender-based violence underscores a violation of women’s fundamental human rights.

Eyong emphasised the importance of raising awareness, stating, “We must speak out, because if human rights defenders remain silent, violence against women will persist.”

She pointed out the alarming rise in GBV during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 100 percent increase in reported cases across key states.

Additionally, she highlighted that 43 percent of girls are married before the age of 18, despite legal prohibitions.

She also noted that 20 percent of Nigerian women aged 15 to 49 have experienced female genital mutilation, with some states reporting prevalence rates as high as 62%.

According to recent data, 42.7 percent of women are financially excluded compared to 35.8 percent of men, with women holding less than 5% of elected positions.

Addressing gender-based violence, one expert remarked, “Some may question the focus on gender-based violence, thinking it’s simply about a man beating his wife. But I want to make it clear that gender-based violence is pervasive, and it harms both men and women.”

The UNFPA emphasised that the 2024 16 Days of Activism to End Gender-Based Violence offers a chance for the global community to reflect on the growing scope of gender-based violence and its profound impact on victims.

The organization urged people everywhere to take a stand against violence in homes, schools, communities, and digital spaces.

