Workplace accidents claim lives of 335 electricity workers in five years

Three hundred and thirty-five electricity workers were killed and another 159 were injured in 1,404 recorded accidents within the electricity sector in the last five years, data from the regulator shows, making it one of the most dangerous places to work.

Since the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) began publishing a quarterly report from the third quarter of 2017, BusinessDay analysis shows that at least about 21 persons are killed in an average of 88 reported accident incidents every three months.

The bulk of those who have been killed have been the staff of operators in the electricity sector and sometimes third parties have also been involved, the regulator said.

The level of accidents reported grew from 307 in 2018 to 364 in 2019 and 457 in 2020, representing a 48.9 percent increment in that period.

However, the first two quarters of 2021 saw a drop in fatalities recording 167 accidents leading to 50 deaths, and 26 injuries.

Analysis shows the mortality rate has been dropping from 104 cases in 2018 to around 50 cases in 2021.

According to the commission, it will continue to monitor the health and safety performance of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) in order to guarantee the delivery of safe and reliable electricity to Nigerians in accordance with section 32 1(e) of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA), 2005.

Section 32 1(e) of EPSRA pledges “To ensure the safety, security, reliability, and quality of service in the production and delivery of electricity to consumers.”

Read also: Sluggish electricity metering program creates path to extort, frustrate Nigerians

The Commission added that in line with its mandate to ensure safe and reliable electricity services, it has commenced the enforcement on some of the incidents involving various safety breaches over time.

“We have continued to intensify monitoring and implementation of various safety programmes aimed at reducing accidents in NESI, on account of our stand for zero tolerance on safety breaches in NESI and, in line with its strategic goals 2021- 2023.”

The use of electricity is associated with highly destructive hazards and risks, if the installations are not properly planned, executed, maintained, and utilised, said Peter Ewesor, Managing Director and CEO, Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency – NEMSA in a recent webinar.

Some of these hazards include electrical accidents (electric shock), electrocutions (outright death of persons); explosions and fire-outbreaks (loss of property); loss of supply and power wastage (heavy line technical losses in transmission and distribution networks), loose contacts, and use of improper electrical materials and equipment.

Ewesor said electrical accidents and electrocutions in the power sector along the value chain are caused principally by non-adherence to technical standards and specifications in planning, design, construction, operations, and maintenance.

The failure of electrical system protection schemes and inactive operations and lack of responses or attention to electrical safety tenets, also contribute to accidents.

NERC in 2008 issued a 71-page Nigerian Electricity Health and Safety Standards Manual but BusinessDay’s investigation shows that the operators are not complying with its provisions.

Section 2 of the code mandates employers to provide training and information on the use of Ropes, Body Belts and Safety Straps, Rubber Protective Gloves, Gaffs, Climbers, Live-Line Tools, Vehicles in accordance with the provisions of the code but electricity workers are still killed working on the powerlines.

Many electricity workers are still seen carrying out routine disconnections without using the proper protective equipment.