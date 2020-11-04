Workers in six area councils in Abuja embark on strike over minimum wage

Staff of the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have commenced an industrial action over unpaid minimum wage.

This has forced the area councils to operate a skeletal service. At the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in Area 10, very few staff members were seen milling around.

In October 2020, teachers in the FCT under the aegis of the FCT Council of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) began their industrial action due to unpaid minimum wage.

It is alleged that the area council chairmen in the territory had refused to implement the national minimum wage as well as payment of arrears.

Earlier in September, Chairman of the Union, Stephen Knabayi, had directed members not to resume work whenever schools reopened.

He said while the FCT Administration had begun the payment of the new minimum wage, the six Area Councils in the territory saddled with the payment of primary school teachers had refused to do the same.

For 18 months, the FCT Council of Nigeria Union of Teachers had been agitating for the payment and had not been any serious commitment on the part of the government.