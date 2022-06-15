Workers accuse Champion Breweries of non-payment of entitlements

Union leaders at Champion Breweries in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, have decried the unfriendly working environment following the incessant labour crisis which has allegedly resulted in workers being sacked without laid down procedures.

They stated this during a meeting hosted by the Akwa Ibom State government to resolve the crisis which they said had defied solutions.

Idorenyin Akpan, secretary of Nigeria Union of Food, Beverages and Tobacco Employees, Akwa Ibom State branch, said efforts to resolve the issues have not been successful, adding that they had “reached out to the management for dialogue without success.”

He said productivity bonus used to be paid periodically, but stopped since last year. According to him, the company changed the payment of productivity bonus to corporate bonus without informing the workers, adding that the former vice-chairman of the union, Emmanuel Archibong was allegedly sacked for raising questions over those issues.

But speaking on behalf of Champion Breweries, Magaret Effiok, head of human resources, denied non-payment of salary, productivity/corporate bonuses, promotion and other entitlements accrued to the workers. She said as an international organisation with high reputation and corporate brands, the company was mindful of building and maintaining excellent public relations with staff, public and the government to enhance growth.

Read also: Economics and Politics 2023: The state of play (1)

Effiok explained that the management of the company, having tried to resolve the lingering crisis with the union leaders to no avail, thought it wise to write and reach out to other relevant authorities such as the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the ministry of labour and manpower planning, for an amicable resolution to ensure peace and progress.

She stated that the company’s policy was against staff casualisation, stressing that all the staff are permanently engaged.

Speaking, the chairperson of the NLC, Sunny James, commended the staff of Champion Breweries for their resilient spirit and commitment to duty. He said from the information available, the staff worked sacrificially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to the success of the company.

Sonny James wondered why such dedicated staff should not be rewarded and promoted rather than being relegated to the background. He urged the management of the company to carry the staff along in payment of productivity/corporate bonuses, and payment schedules respectively.

The state commissioner for labour and manpower development, Aniefiok Nkom urged the company to maintain a cordial working relationship with the staff and union leaders, to give them a sense of belonging and stimulate staff loyalty, dedication and commitment to hard work for the growth of the company.

Nkom said the government encourages companies operating in the state to prioritise staff welfare, through prompt payment of salaries, bonuses, and other entitlements, while frowning at staff casualisation which is against the law.