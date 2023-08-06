Women’s World Cup: Reigning champion, USA, crash out

The USA team are out of the Women’s World Cup after losing to Sweden on penalties.

The USA, who won the tournament back to back in the last two world cup editions, were denied by brilliant goalkeeping from Zecira Musovic of Sweden.

Lina Hurtig became the hero in the shootout when she scored the winning penalty kick as USA keeper Alyssa Naeher could not stop the ball from crossing the line, and VAR confirmed the goal after some controversy around the extent to which it had crossed the goal line.

Sweden goes through to face Japan in the quarter-finals.

The US had poor group performances and was criticized for executing their matches below their world champion status.

The match against Sweden saw the US play well, but the combination of Musovic’s skills between the sticks and a lack of clinical edge prevented the Americans from moving to the quarter-finals.