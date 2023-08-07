Women’s football in Africa now relevant, says Falcons coach Waldrum

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum in his post match analysis on Monday said women’s football on the continent is now relevant following the 5-star performance of the four Africa representative at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons bowed out of the tournament after suffering a 4-2 penalty lost to England in the Round of 16 clash at the Brisbane Stadium on Monday morning.

However Waldrum believed his team left the tournament with their sholders held high. “They’ve been fantastic the whole tournament. I said to them after the game we’ve not lost a game realistically (outside the penalty shootout).

“We’ve played against the Olympic gold medallists (Canada), the European champions (England) and we kept a clean sheet in both of those games,” he said.

The Super Falcons have been up against the top ranked women’s team in the course of their progression from the group stage edging world no. 10 and co-host Australia 3-2; while forcing Canada world no. 7 and Republic of Ireland at 22 to a goalless draw, before bowing out to world no. 4 England on penalties.

According to Waldrum, the Super Falcons has shown the rest of the world that football is relevant in Africa with their performance in the tournament. “We played the host nation (Australia) and Ireland, who are in the top 20, and we didn’t lose,” he said.

Speaking further he said, “I hope people have seen that there is talent there and that we have the ability, and with a little structure and a little organisation, and a commitment to provide the resources that we need, hopefully people see that we can be a major player on the world stage”.

The Super Falcons almost had a liftoff when Plumptre’s ambitious effort from the left crashes against the cross-bar, as the woodwork saved England from going down in the 18th minute.

Read also Nigerians react to ousting of Super Falcons at 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The ball stays alive and Nigeria continue to peg England back and Alozie draws another sharp save from England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Nigeria went close again in the 37th minute but Jess Carter and Millie Bright brave defending kept the Falcons at bay. The Lionnesses were again on the back foot.

The Super Falcons regained momentum after the disallowed penalty by referee Melissa Borjas from Honduras thanks to VAR.

Ucheibe was penalised in the 31st minute for a shove in the back from Greenwood’s free kick.

Oshoala came in for Onumonu in the 59th minute, while Kanu was substituted for Ordega in the 82nd minute before the Lionesses were reduced to 10 after Lauren James was sent off for stepping on Michelle Alozie in the 87th minute.

With four top-10 sides already eliminated, including double defending champions and world number one the United States, the Lionesses were looking to avoid becoming the next heavyweights sent packing against the Super Falcons.

“We may have lost to England in a penalty shootout, but the @NGSuper_Falcons have every reason to hold their heads high. I still have no regrets about skipping my breakfast for this game. #ENGNGR #FIFAWWC –AA,” former vice President, Atiku Abubakar tweeted in reaction to Nigeria’s ouster.

“We are proud of the performance of the Super Falcons. Our sports administrators should do more to motivate our players. @NGSuper_Falcons,” Senator Shehu Sani @ShehuSani tweeted.

Also reacting, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki tweeted, “Despite the heartbreak of the penalty shootout, I am proud of the Super Falcons for their incredible journey in the #FIFAWWC. And you, @NGSuper_Falcons, should be proud of what you have achieved. #ENGNGA”.

While another tweet from Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, singled out Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre for her performance in the encounter.

“Take a bow Ashleigh Plumptre [100%]”.

Substitute Chloe Kelly added another memorable moment to her Lionesses outing when her spot-kick secured 10-woman England a place in the World Cup quarter-finals after a dramatic shoot-out with Nigeria.

Midfielder Keira Walsh returned for the first time since she was caried off the pitch on a stretcher in England’s 1-0 group stage victory against Denmark, and played 120 minutes of a dramatic contest.

England were not at their best, but dug deep to ensure the match finished goalless after extra time, with Euro 2022 hero Kelly firing in the decisive penalty in a 4-2 shoot-out success.

England will now face the winner of the Colombia vs Jamaica clash on Tuesday for a semi-final spot as they look to lift the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.