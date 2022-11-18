With LOLA, Leadway now has a relentless assitant for always-on consumer engagement

Consumer engagement is a string of deliberate and continuous activities through which organisations cultivate relationships across different interaction touchpoints with their target audiences. Effective consumer engagement strategies can help organisations achieve a consumer-centric outlook by curating a premium experience for their clientele and stakeholders, bolsters optimal loyalty, brand trust, and goodwill.

However, this is not a walk in the park because customers’ needs and expectations are increasingly vast, complex, and fragmented. This is underpinned by the advent of technology, digitisation, and mobile telephony, which has empowered consumers to demand a swift, real-time audience to their situations. Simply put, today’s consumers have evolved to be well-informed and equivocal, making it challenging for organisations to understand them.

To impress customers, brands must anticipate their needs, influence their wants, and match their expectations. This is the predicament of businesses struggling to tackle the multiplicity of consumer demands. Interestingly, just like digitalisation has been integral to transforming consumer expectations, it can also unlock the solution to optimise consumer engagement.

Indeed, with digital technology, brands can create personalised customer experiences by leveraging tech innovations, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, robotics, guided self-services, augmented or virtual reality, and Interactive Voice Responses (IVR), among others.

This is the creative innovation that Leadway Assurance, a leading financial service institution and Nigeria’s largest insurance firm by asset base, deployed with its AI-guided Virtual Assistant to foster an always-on customer engagement.

Named LOLA, Leadway’s Virtual Assitant can transform the customer experience by opening up direct, swift, real-time, and round-the-clock access to its services via Whatsapp social media platform. On the LOLA platform, customers can access Leadway’s service touchpoints through a synchronised array of customised functionalities on the go. This is exciting because customers can rest assured that the best insurance services in the market are closer than ever before. Here is why Lola is a game-changer.

LOLA allows unlimited access to Leadway’s Services.

When customers complain about their experience with service support centres, they often mention the cumbersome wait time to speak with an attendant. When they make an in-person visit to the experience centres, they face queues, go through clunky paperwork, and wield through offices to get their issues resolved. It is a sore pain point for most customers because, just like they have experienced with the digitisation of the banking sector, which allows them real-time access to most banking services round-the-clock through USSD codes, mobile applications, and the internet, they yearn for the same with insurance services. Leadway has responded to this with the LOLA Virtual Assistant.

LOLA graciously allows customers to jump the queues, avoid the papers works, or journey to their offices to access first-class customer services. This magnificent and ever-present Assitance has opened up an inexhaustible and unending digital engagement experience for its clients to buy insurance policies, make claims, report complaints and make inquiries on their digital devices.

LOLA has the answers to every question you may have

The LOLA Virtual Assistant has been designed to play the human role of a customer service representative. As such, it is equipped with artificial intelligence, allowing it to answer every question customers are likely to have. This implies that if you have any issues with your insurance policies or urgently need to make a claim or track your savings plans with Leadway at any time, LOLA is your go-to digital assistant.

To ensure that the numerous hydria-headed requests and demands are met, LOLA has a superior brain that works at super speed with artificial intelligence. This brain has been pre-programmed to deal with diverse scenarios and multiple complaint resolution messages to deal with business-related issues that customers may have.

It is a premium, well-trained assistant deployed to help you quickly, conveniently, and seamlessly meet your insurance needs on your mobile device. So, if you are already signed up on any Leadway policy, this is your cue to leverage the LOLA virtual assistant for any services you may require, and if you do not own any Leadway plans yet, then you should get one now because, with LOLA, Leadway has ramped up insurance services experience in line with global best practice.

LOLA is deployed on an encrypted platform for the safe conversation

With over two billion users globally and over ninety million in Nigeria as of January 2022, WhatsApp is the most popular social media application in the country. The platform is also one of the most straightforward and user-friendly, requiring the least mobile data connection as it needs only thirty kilobytes each to send messages.

With LOLA Virtual Assistant built for WhatsApp, it signifies Leadways’ commitment to meeting the consumers’ demand for a seamless and accessible insurance service provider.

It gets even better because LOLA also puts consumers at minimal risk of data breaches or theft of personal information. After all, its host platform- WhatsApp, is endowed with an end-to-end encryption model. This means messages and files exchanged on the WhatsApp platform are encrypted before they leave the phone or computer and are not decrypted until they reach their destination.

As a result, hackers and other cybercriminals cannot access data on the server because they do not have the private keys required to decrypt them. In simple terms, end-to-end encryption ensures that only you and the person you are communicating with can read or listen to your messages, and nobody in between can breach this, not even WhatsApp. So, you can rest assured that every personal information shared on the LOLA virtual assistant platform is safe with Leadway.

If you want to know more about LOLA and Leadway Assurance, please visit https://www.leadway.com/, scan the QR Code at the top right, call us at 01-2700700 or email insure@leadway.com.