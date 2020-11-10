WIMCA to discuss rising female consumer spending

As female consumer spending continues to rise globally, giving opportunities for producers and marketers to increase their advertising focus on them, a forum on women in marketing communication will therefore this week deliberate further on how to leverage data science for effective engagement of female consumers.

Harvard Business Review had 10 years ago revealed that globally women control about $20 trillion in annual consumer spending, and that figure could climb as high as $28 trillion in the next five years. It is therefore imprudent to ignore or underestimate the female consumer, the Harvard Business Review said in its publication.

Speakers at the forum organised by a foremost brand and marketing publication, Brand Communicator will therefore discuss how to properly engage the female consumer as women make about 85 per cent of consumer decision.

The forum is the fourth edition of Brand Communicator’s annual Women in Marketing and Communications Conference/Awards (WIMCA) scheduled to hold on Friday on a virtual platform.

Some of the panellists billed to speak, according to a statement from the organisers, are Ifeoma Dozie, director marketing and communications SSA, Mastercard; Tola Bamigbaiye-elatuyi, executive director, Marketing HS Media Group and Bukola Akingbade, founder and CEO at Kucheza Gaming.

Keynote speaker at the forum is Victor Olugbenga Afolabi, group managing director, GDM, who will be speaking on the theme “generation equality; imperatives of gender inclusion for the growth of brands and marketing communications.”

Other panellists billed to speak on the second subtheme titled “each for equal; navigating through tough terrains” are Ayodele Otujinrin, Marketing Lead, West Africa, Godrej Consumer Products Limited; Amaechi Okobi, group head, corporate communications, Access Bank; Nkiru Olumide-ojo, author/ founder, Lighthouse Women’s Network, among others.