WIMBIZ to inspire, empower participants to thrive in challenging times

…Holds conference Nov 2

Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) has announced its plans to inspire, empower and equip participants with tools to thrive in challenging times during its 22nd annual conference.

Speaking at a press briefing heralding the conference in Lagos, Executive Director, WIMBIZ, Hansatu Adegbite, said that the conference which is scheduled to hold between November 2nd and 3rd, 2023 in Lagos wouls come under the theme, ‘Mission Impossible: Thrive.’

Read also: Meet women entrepreneurs from AWEAA exhibiting at FITCC Houston

Adegbite further described this year’s theme as timely and relevant, adding that it comes against the backdrop of economic and social challenges women in Nigeria face in their various careers and businesses.

On remarkable accomplishments achieved by women who have attended WIMBIZ conferences in the past, she said they were enormous just as she said that the conference was established to inspire women to reach their full potential and achieve great feats in their respective fields.

Enumerating features of the 2023 conference, WIMBIZ executive director said it include five plenaries, two deep dives, WIMBIZ conversations, and a debate.

These sessions, she said, would explore a wide range of topics, including parenting, health, technology, and governance.

In addition, she said: “Participants will have the opportunity to learn from experts in their respective fields and leave with actionable insights to apply to their businesses or organisations.”

Read also: Women should support women to build a better society Onyegikei, Nigerian author

This year’s WIMBIZ conference will feature speakers which include, Bimbo Oloyede, CEO, Strictly Speaking; Simon Melchior,

CEO, ASSECO Software Nigeria Ltd, and Omon Dike, founder/CEO, U-Connect Human Resources Ltd & Gr8jobsngto.