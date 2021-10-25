WIMBIZ mentors young girls in 6 Nigerian cities

Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) held the Lagos edition of its 2021 Big Sister Programme on Friday at the Girls Senior Secondary School, Ikoyi and New Era Secondary School, Surulere.

The programme, a three-day mentorship event, was held in six different parts of the country (Abuja, Uyo, Bonny, Lagos, Ibadan and Port Harcourt) from October 20-22nd, 2021. Targeting girls aged 13-17 in select secondary schools; the program was developed in commemoration of the 15th anniversary of WIMBIZ.

Giving the opening remarks at the welcome ceremony in Ikoyi, Lagos, Ngover Ihyembe-Nwankwo, chairperson of the executive council, WIMBIZ said they were targeting making the world a better place and achieving the Nigeria of their dreams.

“We believe that if all girls were inspired and empowered with the knowledge and skills they require, we would be several steps closer to making our dreams a reality,” Ihyembe-Nwankwo said.

The programme is one in a line-up of pre-conference events for the 20th WIMBIZ annual conference, which is set to tell the stories of pacesetters and celebrate women who have shattered ceilings, overcome adversity, broken stereotypes, enabled empowerment and created opportunities for all.

Mentorship sessions at the program ranged from career, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy, personal hygiene, grooming and dealing with peer pressure.

Speaking on the impact of WIMBIZ and its initiatives, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of the governor Lagos State, said she was delighted to identify with the different initiatives of WIMBIZ, designed to support women and girls and help them to continue significantly towards national growth and development.

“In the last two decades, it is reckoned that WIMBIZ has performed significantly well when it comes to empowering and inspiring women through the various initiatives especially the annual conference and the Big Sister Program (BSP),” she said.