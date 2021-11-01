WIMBIZ celebrates Okonjo-Iweala, Ibru, 18 other women at legends ball

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organisation, Maiden Alex Ibru, chairman and publisher of the Guardian Newspapers and 18 other women have been recognized and celebrated at the Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) iconic Legends Ball.

The exclusive evening-gown event was held to mark WIMBIZ’s 20th anniversary which took place recently in Lagos.

Okonjo-Iweala, Ibru, Onyeka Onwenu, Ibironke Akinsete, Kofo Olawoye; Sarah Jubril, Nike Davies-Okundaye and Onikepo Akande, were among the recognized female pioneers, who through sheer audacity have broken barriers for women and achieved incredible feats in their different endeavours.

Speaking about the legends, Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, chairman, Board of Trustees, WIMBIZ said, “We are celebrating female legends who dared to challenge the status quo when nobody else could and succeeded.”

Read also: Wimbiz mentors girls on leadership skills, holds anniversary

In addition to recognizing the female legends, Ighodalo emphasized that WIMBIZ has built an institution that is beyond its trustees.

“As a founding trustee, I am excited to see younger women take on leadership roles within the WIMBIZ community, 10 years ago, having mentored and worked with our current leaders, we passed on the baton of leadership to them and it’s been graceful watching them flourish.”

The WIMBIZ Legends Ball is one in a series of pre-conference events leading to the 20th WIMBIZ annual conference set to take place on November 4-5, 2021.

Confirmed speakers for the conference are Okonjo-Iweala, Atedo Peterside, Economist and Founder, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Ibukun Awosika, former Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria, as well as Fola Adeola, Founder, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (now GTCo) and FATE Foundation.