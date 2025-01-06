Wike vows to prosecute manhole vandals without leniency

Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has pledged that individuals arrested by security agencies for allegedly stealing sewage manhole covers on Abuja highways will face the full force of the law.

Wike, in a statement issued Lere Olayinka, his senior special assistant (public communications and new media) on Monday in Abuja, emphasised that strict punishment will serve as a deterrent to others engaging in similar acts.

The minister also assured that the government will ensure that all buyers and users of the vandalised manhole covers and other vandalised public infrastructures will be apprehended and prosecuted for economic sabotage and putting the lives of Nigerians at risk.

He said the arrest of no fewer than 50 suspects for vandalism and theft of manhole covers within the FCT, noting that the recovery of 25 vandalised manhole covers is a demonstration of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)’s zero tolerance for criminalities, particularly vandalisation of public amenities.

The minister, who commended the security agencies for their prompt and decisive actions, described their collaborative efforts as ‘fantastic’ and a further assurance to the residents of the the FCT that their lives and properties are secured.

He also commended Nigerians for showing patriotism in speaking against the vandalisation, adding that “safeguarding public amenities is first and foremost, the duty of Nigerians, who are the owners and users of the amenities.”

The FCT minister urged Nigerians, especially residents of the FCT, to continue to use the social media positively as was done on the removal of the manhole covers, promising that “the government will always act promptly.”

He said; “Those stealing and buying amenities meant for the use of Nigerians are Nigerians themselves. They live among us and they are known. It is therefore important that patriotic Nigerians begin to expose them even before they carry out their devilish acts.”

