Wike vows to end roaming cattles in FCT

Nyesom Wike, the Minister Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has vowed to put an end to the indiscriminate movement of cattle within the city capital.

The Minister, who gave the assurance when he received the Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Daniel Bertrand on Wednesday in Abuja, also reassured the FCT residents that efforts were on top gear to end the menace.

Wike noted that he had initiated multifaceted discussions with different relevant critical stakeholders on the need to end roaming of cattle in the city.

He also noted that fighting insecurity in FCT demands multifaceted approaches which the administration was already adopting to defeat criminalities.

According to the Minister, his administration has also intensified partnership drive with the private sector transportation players, in a bit to beef up security in the city.

Earlier in his remarks, the Ambassador, Daniel Bertrand who had raised concerns over the roaming of cattle on the streets of Abuja, expressed satisfaction, learning that the Minister had initiated a fight against the menace.

Bertrand also expressed interest in getting investors from his country to partner with FCTA in the development of the nation’s capital.