Wike says passion driving infrastructure development in Rivers

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has cited passion as the force behind his administration’s infrastructural development in Rivers State.

The state had on Tuesday inaugurated the Ogbunabali road network in Port Harcourt. The inauguration ceremony was performed by former governor of Sokoto State, Aliyu Wammako. The Ogbunabali road is one of the many developmental projects Wike has inaugurated since coming into office on May 29, 2015.

Some of these projects include the construction of Trans-Kalabari Road, reconstruction of Nyemoni Grammar School, Abonnema, Akuku Toru LGA, sand filling and land reclamation in Kula Community, Akuku Toru LGA, reconstruction of Abonnema General Hospital, Akuku Toru LGA, construction of Abonnema-Obonoma Ring Road, Phase II and expansion of Kalabari National College Buguma, Asari Toru LGA.

Others are renovation/reconstruction of several secondary schools such as Rumuokwuta Girls Secondary School, construction of the Bonny-Bomu Jetty, completion of Andoni-Opobo Link Road, construction of Igwuruta-Chokocho Road, construction of Pleasure Park, construction of Ecumenical Centre, reconstruction of some internal roads in Old GRA, construction of some internal roads in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor, construction of Eleme-Oyigo Road, construction of Ogbum Nu Abali Fruit Garden, renaming and equipping of Braithwaite Memorial Hospital to Rivers State University Hospital.

At a time some governors are struggling to do projects, citing economic hardship compounded by inflation, many have wondered how the Rivers governor has remained consistent in the execution of developmental projects.

But Wike provided this answer during the commissioning of the Ogbunabali road project Tuesday. He said his love for Rivers people was the driving force behind his performance in leadership.

“Leadership is not about party, it is about the individual,” Wike said, adding that party was only a vehicle to actualise your ambition, to be able to tell your people I have this capacity, I have this quality to render services to you.

“If you take me away today from PDP to another party, I will still perform. So, it is not because I’m in PDP that I’m performing.

“It is because I have that passion for my people. It is because I have the commitment to serve my people.

“Take me to YPP, allow me to become whatever I will become there, I will perform. Take me to any party, I will perform. So, it is not the party that makes you perform.”

The special guest of honour at the event, Wamakko, commended Wike for his tenacity in the face of challenges.

He said leadership involved overcoming challenges to achieve results. Wamakko described Wike as a focused leader who has done well for his people.

Governor Wike had, on Monday, commissioned the Orochiri/Oroworukwo flyover, the ceremony of which was performed by Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. On Wednesday, Wike flagged off the Azikiwe Street-Iloabuchi road dualisation project, with former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, performing the flag-off ceremony.