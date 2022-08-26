Wike meets Atiku in London

Barely 12 hours after meeting in London with Peter Obi, Labour Party’s presidential candidate in company with former president Olusegun Obasanjo, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has met with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The duo had been scheduled to have a reconciliation meeting after falling out following the outcome of the party’s presidential primary election and Atiku’s selection of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate ahead of Wike.

Wike had earlier led his team made up of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde to meet the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in London on Tuesday.