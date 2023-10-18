Wike, Makinde, 3 Ex-PDP governors in closed door meeting with Tinubu

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has led a group of five serving and former PDP governors (code named G-5) to a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday morning.

The meeting, which took place at the villa on Tuesday night, also had Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to the president in attendance.

It was gathered that the meeting was preceded by a meeting held at Wike’s Abuja residence.

Soon after the meeting, it was learnt that Wike led his former colleagues to meet with President Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa.

It was gathered that a working relationship between the president and the former governors formed the core of their discussions.

“The G-5 PDP governors first met in Wike’s residence for a few hours before heading to the Villa to meet with the president,” a source said on the condition of anonymity.

“Exact details of what was discussed isn’t available to me at the moment, but from discussions held during the initial meeting at Wike’s residence, it was all about finding accommodation for the former governors in the scheme of things and of course, how they can work together.”

The source noted that it was instructive that the former governors were meeting with President Tinubu barely 24-hours to the commencement of the Imo State PDP governorship campaign in Owerri and the growing tension over the occupant of the seat of party secretary position.

The former governors who attended the meeting were: Nyesom Wike, immediate past Rivers State Governor and now FCT minister, former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, former Enugu State Governor, Ifianyi Ugwuanyi, his Abia State counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu and serving Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.