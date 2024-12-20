Wike issues fresh two-week ultimatum to Abuja landowners to clear C-of-O debts

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has given owners of the 762 plots of land in Maitama II District, Cadastral Zone, A10, Abuja, a fresh two-week ultimatum to pay for their Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) or risk final revocation of their allocation.

According to a statement issued by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Nyesom Wike, FCT Minister reiterated that the primary interest was not for people to lose their lands, but to get them to make necessary payments to the government.

The statement read; “It should be recalled that on October 5, 2024, a list of 3,273 allottees/title holders that were yet to pay for their C-of-O was published. They were offered two weeks to pay their bills or lose their Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) titles. Out of the 3,273, a total of 2,511 complied, leaving 762.

“Yesterday, a notice of withdrawal of the R-of-O titles of the 762 defaulters was published. “Since then, many of the affected allottees have offered to pay, and since the primary aim of the government is to ensure payment, a two-week grace has been given.

“Consequently, the 762 allottees and the 614 others with outstanding payment on C-of-O will have till January 3, 2025, to pay, or have their R-of-O titles withdrawn, under the provisions of Section 28 of the Land Use Act of 1978.

“After January 3, 2025, there will be no further extension and withdrawal of the R-of-O titles of defaulters will be final.”

