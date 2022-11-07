Wike in Benue reveals source of 50 buses so far gifted to states

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has revealed reasons and sources of the 50 buses he has so far donated to Cross Rive and Benue States.

Gov Wike revealed in Benue State Monday that they were buses procured to prosecute his presidential campaign because his camp had full confidence he would pick the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He told newsmen at the kick-off of Benue PDP governorship campaigns that he was not just dashing buses to states but that he was sharing the buses out, since he was no longer going to campaign for the presidency.

He debunked insinuations that he was dishing out funds of Rivers treasury, but that the buses were procured by his campaign camp made up of governors loyal to him and some other donors.

He had given 25 buses to Cross River and another 25 to Benue states. This may mean that more bus gifts may happen as he visits more states in the five states that supported him.

Gov Wike also declared in Makurdi, Benue State, that he does not see any subsisting problem in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike said some persons who spoke earlier at the campaign flag off had alluded to the existence of problem in the PDP, but such perspective is strange to him.

He maintained that if there was any problem in the PDP, he and his counterparts, now christened the ‘Integrity governors’, would not have been in Benue to participate in the PDP campaign flag-off.

Wike described his Benue State counterpart, Gov Samuel Ortom, as a gift to his people. He encouraged the people to continue to believe their governor. “We came here to support a man whom you can go to sleep comfortable with your two eyes closed.

“Your governor is a man who believes in his people. Your governor is a man who can die for his people. Your governor is a man who will never change for whatever it takes because he believes first that Benue must survive.”

Wike stated that because the governors knew Gov Ortom to be such a reliable person, which was why they left the comfort of their States to show him solidarity.

Read also: Does Wike really wish PDP well?

In his address, Gov Ortom acknowledged as worthy sacrifice made by the ‘Integrity 5 Governors’ who spent two days in Makurdi to show solidarity and make sure that PDP can win all elections in the State.

The Benue State governor said PDP looks good in the State because it has been winning its election and shall win again.

On his part, Gov Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State urged the people of Benue State to bear in mind that it is very important for them to choose life over death.

“We have seen the efforts Gov Ortom has made amidst the cry about your plight here in Benue State. Anybody who takes you away from your farms also takes your lives away.

“Therefore, I will ask and urge the people of Benue State to follow Gov Ortom.

“Don’t follow someone who doesn’t know the (way) road. And I believe that Ortom is the Moses that will take Benue to Canaan Land. The candidates of PDP will lead the way that will take Benue out of Egypt. Vote PDP all the way.”

Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State said he was in Makurdi to support his friend and brother who is the performing governor of Benue State.

On his part, Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State observed that all the speakers asserted that Benue is PDP and PDP is Benue, and urged them to work hard to actualise that assertion in the 2023 election.

“You’ve done it before and you will do it again. I wish you a successful campaign and by February, March, 2023 you would have delivered all your candidates to PDP in Benue State.”