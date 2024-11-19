Wike Implements N70,000 minimum wage for FCT staff

… approves payment of 3 months’ arrears

Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory has approved the immediate payment of Seventy Thousand Naira N70,000 New National Minimum Wage for staff of the Administration.

This was contained in a statement signed by Grace Adayilo, the Ag. Head of Civil Service of FCT, on Monday in Abuja.

The Head of Service also disclosed that the Minister also granted approval for payment of 3 months arrears for all staff of the Administration with effect from November 2024.

The statement further added that the move was part of the commitment of the Minister to the welfare and well-being of the staff.

According to the Head of Service, this gesture will further spur the entire staff of the Administration to support the Minister to continue to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adayilo equally thanked the Minister for always granting expeditious approval for the payment of staff allowances and claims.

It would be recalled that the federal government had earlier approved an increment in the national minimum wage, raising it from N30,000 to N70,000 as a palliative measure to cushion the impact of the removal of fuel subsidies.

