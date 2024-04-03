Wike draws battle lines as he calls Rivers political elders ‘vampires’

Former Governor of Rivers State and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, launched a scathing attack on certain politicians widely revered as elders in the state, branding them “political vampires.”

In a recent interview broadcast live across four television stations, Wike disclosed a frosty rift with his predecessor, former Governor Peter Odili, indicating a stark departure from their previously amiable relationship.

Despite Odili’s substantial support during Wike’s gubernatorial tenure, their bond now lies severed, with Wike distancing himself from any association. Wike accused elders, including former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, of lacking integrity and condemned their actions as detrimental to the state’s welfare.

Addressing his fractured relationship with Odili, Wike clarified that their discord stems from conflicting allegiances regarding the ongoing political landscape in Rivers State. He emphasized his stance against incumbent Governor Siminalayi Fubara, drawing a line between himself and those who support Fubara, including key figures such as former Minister of Transportation Abiye Sekibo and ex-Governor Celestine Omehia.

Wike asserted his authority by expelling these individuals from the party, citing their diminishing relevance. The elders, in turn, pledged loyalty to President Bola Tinubu and Governor Fubara, further highlighting the division within the political sphere.

He justified his intervention in Rivers State politics, citing the necessity to maintain and strengthen his political influence. Dismissing claims of overreach, Wike challenged Fubara to disclose his administration’s debts and criticized his treatment of the Rivers State House of Assembly members.

Additionally, the former governor expressed his readiness to flee the country had former Vice President Atiku Abubakar won the 2023 presidential election, underscoring his foresight and preparedness for potential political upheavals.

Throughout the interview, Wike remained resolute, portraying himself as a stalwart against political exploitation and asserting his dominance over those he deemed unworthy.