The designer of the Nigerian flag, Taiwo Akinkunmi, has finally been buried in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Friday, a year after his demise.

The Nigerian patriot died on August 30 2023, at 87 after a brief illness.

Explaining why Akinkunmi also known as “Mr Flag” had waited a year to be buried, his son, Akinwumi Akinkunmi, disclosed to the BBC that the family decided to bury his father after waiting a year for a promised state funeral from the federal government, which never happened.

The family had been paying N2,000 daily to keep Akinkunmi’s body at a morgue.

He noted that since the promise of a state funeral was made, no moves were achieved rather than keeping the family waiting.

He added that the family got to know that the arts ministry’s National Institute for Cultural Orientation was directed to sort out the state funeral but aside from a phone call, the agency did not communicate further.

He said, “We have to give him the befitting burial he deserves. My late father was easygoing and didn’t want anything to tarnish his image. He was well brought up; he was a brilliant man and a good person everyone wanted to associate with.”

The son disclosed that after the federal government failed on its promise to hold a state burial, the Oyo State government stepped in to sponsor the flag designer’s funeral.

The late Akinkunmi was born on 10 May 1936 in Ibadan, Oyo State. He was renowned for designing the Nigerian flag in 1958, for which he received a £100 award after his design was chosen.

The late Pa Akinwumi who hails from Owu in Abeokuta, Ogun state was born on May 10, 1936.

He attended Baptist Day Secondary School, Ibadan for his Primary education and Ibadan Grammar School, Ibadan for his Secondary education.

He took up an appointment as a civil servant at secretariat Ibadan.

After some years of service, he travelled overseas to study Agricultural Engineering at Norway Technical College.

In 1958, during his stay abroad, late Akinkunmi stumbled on an advertisement in a national daily calling for submission of designs for the Nigerian national flag in view of the imminent Independence from British governance.

He immediately began work on his own entry which was eventually selected as best among the roughly 2000 entries submitted.

The original design of the flag featured a white band flanked by two green ones; a red sun with streaming rays was located on the white band.

The sun was eventually done away with by the overseeing committee to produce the present design.

Akinkunmi’s design was selected because of its ingenuity and profundity (the green bands represent the forests and abundant natural wealth of the country, while the white band represents peace).

The flag was officially hoisted on Independence Day (October 1, 1960) instead of the British Union Jack.

Akinkunmi was awarded 100 pounds by the government when his design was selected.

He has also been honoured with the MON (Member of the Order of the Niger) Award by President Goodluck Jonathan.