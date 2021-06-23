Why we made landed properties affordable – T.Pumpy MD

The managing director and founder of T.Pumpy Concept Limited, a fast-growing real estate development company, Tayo Adarelegbe, has revealed that the company’s launch of its current 40 percent discount promotion was driven by the desire to ensure that more people become house owners.

The promotion, which commenced on April 1, will end June 30, 2021, Adaralegbe said.

Addressing stakeholders ahead of the countdown to the end of promotion within the company, he explained the rationale behind the company’s affordable lands in Abuja, Nigeria.

He said that T.Pumpy Estates, a brainchild of T.Pumpy Concept in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital, has announced its plan to end its current 40 percent discount campaign.

Against the backdrop of questions from people on why and how the company makes lands available at an affordable rate, the managing director noted that the organization puts has made people before profit.

“One question people keep asking is why and how our lands are very affordable. There is almost no passing day we don’t get this feedback. The answer to this is that we are driven by our passion and compassion and put all of these before profit. Our passion and commitment to the betterment of humanity guide all our business decisions,” Adaralegbe said.

The company also revealed that plans have been concluded to spread its tentacles in Ibadan and Ekiti to make people in the South-West benefit from its lofty plans.

Founded in 2009, T.Pumpy Concept is a progressive property developer that prides itself on its proven track records, passion and commitment to deliver superior value in design, quality and services in its developments to its customers. It is a registered company that deals majorly in the sales of lands and estate plots.