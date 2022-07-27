Why we established ultramodern poultry farm at Uni-Ilorin – VC

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, a professor of Engineering, has explained the rationale behind the establishment of an ultramodern poultry farm – GGMAX and what it stands to accomplish.

The Vice-Chancellor in his welcome address delivered recently at the official commissioning of the poultry, at Amoyo in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State pointed out that the farm would not only contribute immensely to food security in Nigeria but also be an avenue for more teeming youths to be gainfully employed.

Abdulkareem said that the site had over 200 artisans who earn their daily sustenance from it, adding that “Today, the farm has 55 full employees and has created space for our students to work on a part-time basis as they study.”

The Vice-Chancellor explained that “The journey started for us in September of 2019 with the invitation by the CBN to bring up a proposal for the revival of the poultry sector in Nigeria using the Universities as the vehicle. This was later expanded to include all tertiary institutions in Nigeria, both private and government-owned.

“It has been long and hard for us as a university. The University took an NGN600m-loan from the CBN at a concessional interest rate of 9 percent (5 percent for the first one year) and a repayment period of 6 years, with a moratorium on the repayment of the principal F one of year. Zenith Bank PLC is the Participating Financial Institute (PFI) on this project.

“This process took us 18 months to accomplish, as the whole arrangement was novel to all concerned. Eventually, the loan sum was released to the University through Zenith Bank PLC in February of this year.

“Construction started on the 30-hectare farm in the first week a February and to the glory of the Almighty, by the middle of May, the farm was in a state to receive, 17,000 Layers.

“The University has set aside the sum of NGN5m for an Out-grower programme for the students Agriculture, Veterinary Medicine, and allied courses in the Faculty Education. To date, these have been our modest contribution to generating employment and lightening up the local economy.

“With the farm, the University will see a huge leap in its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), making money available for critical aspects of the University operations, especially in the areas of research, and physical development.

“Our Research efforts will also be boosted by the farm as it represents a veritable laboratory for the students and the staff. The students are also made to see first-hand the entrepreneurial side of what they are taught in the classroom, re orientating them to a mindset of creators of employment in the agrobusiness sector (as agripreneur), as against that of white-collar jobs-seeking graduates.”

Abdulkareem thank God Almighty for making the project a reality, appreciated Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele for the vision that birthed the project and for supporting the University all the way.

He equally, expressed appreciation to Zenith Bank PLC, for been their partner in progress, and as well, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for creating the enabling environment for a project like this to thrive.

Also speaking, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, said that despite the fact that Nigeria is the largest producer of eggs and the second largest producer of chicken meat in Africa, demand gap for eggs and meat stands at and outstrips current supply by 1.2million metric tonnes and 140,000metric tonnes for meat and eggs, respectively.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria has introduced various Intervention Schemes focused on boosting poultry production, creating decent jobs, fostering innovation in the poultry sub sector. One of such schemes is the Tertiary Institutions Poultry Revival Scheme that was conceptualised specifically for Tertiary Institutions to design and implement viable poultry projects.

“Presently, over 40 tertiary institutions have expressed interest in the scheme through different commercial banks to implement various projects,” he said.

In his good will message, Oluwafemi Olaiya Balogun (professor), and former Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta commended the management of Uni-Ilorin and Central Bank of Nigeria for allowing a rare golden opportunity to slip by.

“Grabbing the unique entrepreneurial intervention by Central Bank of Nigeria is a further enhancement of the justification of your appointment as a Vice Chancellor in the face of harsh reality if dwindling funding by University proprietor,” he said.

He admonished the University not to see the venture as an extension of its statutory social services to its immediate community, catchment areas, state or the nation, “you have taken the lead in the scheme. Lead effectively for others to follow.”