Why we are temporarily suspending online registration in Lagos – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it will temporarily suspend the online Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) application process in Lagos to give room for all registrants to check for appropriateness or otherwise of their information supplied during the registration.

This was disclosed in a statement by INEC on Monday night by the head of voter education and publicity in the state, Femi Akinbiyi, noting that the suspension would be in Lagos and was aimed at evaluating the process so far in the state.

INEC added that the process, which also involves biometric registration would be suspended from Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

INEC stated that the names of all approved registrants will also be displayed publicly at the local government INEC offices in all the 20 Local Government Areas of Lagos State, urging the support of the masses with information gathering.

According to the statement, “The exercise, based on the approved timelines and schedule, will start on September 24 and end on September 30, 2021.

“The temporary CVR stoppage is to give room for all registrants to check for appropriateness or otherwise of their information supplied during the registration.

“The 7-day long activities are also to raise objections (if any) about names that are not supposed to be on the register, like names of dead persons, foreigners, and Nigerians below the age of 18.

“The Commission will also use the period for other necessary housekeeping (backend) activities in preparation for the next quarter,”

Recall that INEC had earlier revealed during the commencement of the exercise that the introduction of the Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) for the registration will eliminate acts of fraud with Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), making Nigeria’s electoral process more efficient.