Why Tinubu’s new ministries may fail – Sam Amadi

Sam Amadi, a former chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said that the new ministries created by President Bola Tinubu may fail if there was no clear definition of their roles by the presidency.

Amadi also disagreed with President Tinubu’s administration on the creation of the Tourism Ministry, noting that there was no need for it.

He stated this while featuring on Arise TV Monday News Night program.

President Tinubu had sworn- in 45 Ministers on Monday, however, 10 ministries were created or modified by the President.

But Amadi said there was the need for clear direction for the new ministries and proper supervision or they may fail like others.

“Government shouldn’t duplicate functions, no need for the Tourism Ministry.

“I can pardon the president who adds three or four new ministries but I want to see the definition. What is it that these ministries are supposed to do differently?” Amadi said.

Reacting to the criticism of President Tinubu for the appointment of large ministries, the legal practitioner pointed out that the lifestyle of the ministers was what was aiding rise in cost of governance and not necessarily the number of ministries in the country.

He said the President can have more ministries if they were strategically defined to do intervention in specific sectors of the economy.

“For example the ministry of Blue Economy can be made to function and should not require too much cost.

“They can have one or two offices in Lagos, smart guys and vehicles to function.

“There is a need to conceptualise what is making the cost of governance high, it is the lifestyle of public office holders. Were you elected or appointed into Kingship?

“47 ministers not really where the cost is; the cost is would this government do something differently?

“Would the President, National Assembly still take home that massive money they take home which is not required for effective parliamentary work?

“We have to reduce them back to law- making and oversight, and oversight rests upon a bureaucrat of the National Assembly and not National Assembly officers traveling round the world.

“That is how we cut down on the cost of governance”.