Why my son slams government – Femi Falana

A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) on has revealed why his son, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, embarrasses the government.

Falana said that the popular rapper and rights activist embarrasses the government because of what he experienced while growing up.

While speaking at the 2nd anniversary of the Oluyinka Odumakin Lecture in Lagos on Monday, Falana said his son at a tender age was bothered about his frequent arrests as a legal practitioner.

The lawyer noted that his frequent arrest made his son, Falz ask if he was a criminal.

Falana stated this, days after the rapper released a new song titled, ‘Yakubu,’ featuring fellow rapper, Vector.

He said, “One of these guys one day said, ‘Falana talk to your son; he should stop embarrassing the government’. I said which government? You mean that boy who is an adult? Can I give you his number so you can talk to him? But be careful because when that boy was growing up, I was being arrested from time to time. So, the only language he understood was detention, arrest and the rest of them.

“One day, when that boy was six, he asked his mother, “Our teacher taught us that only criminals were arrested. Is my father a criminal? Why is he always being arrested? And the mother had to say that in Nigeria, under the military, only two sets of people were arrested: Criminals suspects and political suspects. Political suspects are those who are out to expose the criminality of the government. That is what you see going on.”